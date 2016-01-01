Dr. Cynthia Holmes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holmes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cynthia Holmes, MD
Dr. Cynthia Holmes, MD is a Radiology Specialist in Pendleton, OR. They specialize in Radiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHI St. Anthony Hospital.
Saint Anthony Hospital2801 St Anthony Way Ste 105, Pendleton, OR 97801 Directions
About Dr. Cynthia Holmes, MD
- Radiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1225053630
Education & Certifications
- Cottage Hosp
- Kaiser Permanente Oakland Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Diagnostic Radiology
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Anthony Hospital
