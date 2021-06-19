See All Podiatric Surgeons in Bessemer, AL
Dr. Cynthia Hobdy, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Dr. Cynthia Hobdy, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Bessemer, AL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Brookwood Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Hobdy works at Bessemer Family Foot Clinic in Bessemer, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Bessemer Family Foot Clinic
    1721 4TH AVE N, Bessemer, AL 35020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 424-2540

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brookwood Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot Sprain
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Bunion Surgery
Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VIVA Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 19, 2021
    Dr hobby is a great Dr .she is a great person and has a genuine respect for her patients.she is also a woman of faith who cares not only about your health but about you as a person .i love the fact that she is my Dr. And will forever be a patient of hers as long as she will have me.her secretary is the most loving and kind person I have ever met. So if you need a podiatrist please go see Dr hobby I did and have never been more pleased.
    Rev. Jerome bonner — Jun 19, 2021
    About Dr. Cynthia Hobdy, DPM

    • Podiatric Surgery
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    • 1437118023
    Education & Certifications

    • Mid South Surgical Center Memphis
    • New York College of Podiatric Medicine
    • NORTHEAST LOUISIANA UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cynthia Hobdy, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hobdy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hobdy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hobdy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hobdy works at Bessemer Family Foot Clinic in Bessemer, AL. View the full address on Dr. Hobdy’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hobdy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hobdy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hobdy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hobdy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

