Dr. Cynthia Hingtgen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cynthia Hingtgen, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Indiana University (SOM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and Spectrum Health United Hospital.
Dr. Hingtgen works at
Locations
Spectrum Health Medical Group Neurology2750 E Beltline Ave NE Fl 3, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Polite professional
About Dr. Cynthia Hingtgen, MD
- Neurology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University (GME)
- St Vincent Hospital and Health Care Center (GME)
- Indiana University (SOM)
- Neurology
