Overview

Dr. Cynthia Hingtgen, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Indiana University (SOM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and Spectrum Health United Hospital.



Dr. Hingtgen works at SHMG Neurology & Clinical Neuropsychology - Beltline in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.