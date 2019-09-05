Dr. Cynthia Higgins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Higgins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cynthia Higgins, MD
Overview
Dr. Cynthia Higgins, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New Port Richey, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA HOSPITALS AND CLINICS.
Dr. Higgins works at
Locations
Trinity Psychiatric Associates4800 Rowan Rd, New Port Richey, FL 34653 Directions (727) 483-5912Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I am so happy to have Dr. Higgins as my psychiatrist. She listens to her patients and plans accordingly. I've never felt pressured as I did in the past w/others regarding a treatment plan. She is not about prescribing drugs but about finding the appropriate treatment plan and educating her patients on how to lead a better quality life. I am a bit sad to see her go but wish her the best of luck in her new endeavor. Thank you for caring.
About Dr. Cynthia Higgins, MD
- Psychiatry
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA HOSPITALS AND CLINICS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Higgins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Higgins accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Higgins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Higgins works at
Dr. Higgins has seen patients for Anxiety, Adjustment Disorder and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Higgins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Higgins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Higgins.
