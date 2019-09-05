See All Psychiatrists in New Port Richey, FL
Dr. Cynthia Higgins, MD

Psychiatry
3 (9)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Cynthia Higgins, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New Port Richey, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA HOSPITALS AND CLINICS.

Dr. Higgins works at Lifespan Services, Inc. in New Port Richey, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Adjustment Disorder and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Trinity Psychiatric Associates
    4800 Rowan Rd, New Port Richey, FL 34653 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 483-5912
    Monday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 8:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Adjustment Disorder
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Anxiety
Adjustment Disorder
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)

Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mania
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy for Crisis Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Sep 05, 2019
    I am so happy to have Dr. Higgins as my psychiatrist. She listens to her patients and plans accordingly. I've never felt pressured as I did in the past w/others regarding a treatment plan. She is not about prescribing drugs but about finding the appropriate treatment plan and educating her patients on how to lead a better quality life. I am a bit sad to see her go but wish her the best of luck in her new endeavor. Thank you for caring.
    Angela Bourous — Sep 05, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Cynthia Higgins, MD
    About Dr. Cynthia Higgins, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1609072511
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF IOWA HOSPITALS AND CLINICS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cynthia Higgins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Higgins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Higgins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Higgins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Higgins works at Lifespan Services, Inc. in New Port Richey, FL. View the full address on Dr. Higgins’s profile.

    Dr. Higgins has seen patients for Anxiety, Adjustment Disorder and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Higgins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Higgins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Higgins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Higgins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Higgins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

