Dr. Cynthia Hensley, MD
Overview
Dr. Cynthia Hensley, MD is a Dermatologist in Bonita Springs, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Cynthia D Hensley MD Inc.26661 Dublin Woods Cir, Bonita Springs, FL 34135 Directions (239) 390-9933
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
My husband and I are both patients and are very happy with Dr.Hensley. Our northern home is in Iowa City where we have amazing health care through UI Hospitals and Clinics., and haven't been as pleased with care here. Dr. Hensley is the exception. She is thorough, patient and knowledable. Office staff is great as well.
About Dr. Cynthia Hensley, MD
- Dermatology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1134183718
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hensley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hensley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hensley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hensley has seen patients for Excision of Skin Lesion, Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hensley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Hensley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hensley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hensley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hensley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.