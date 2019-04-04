See All Dermatologists in Bonita Springs, FL
Dermatology
4 (18)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Dr. Cynthia Hensley, MD is a Dermatologist in Bonita Springs, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Hensley works at CYNTHIA D HENSLEY MD PA in Bonita Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Skin Lesion, Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Cynthia D Hensley MD Inc.
    26661 Dublin Woods Cir, Bonita Springs, FL 34135 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 390-9933

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 04, 2019
    My husband and I are both patients and are very happy with Dr.Hensley. Our northern home is in Iowa City where we have amazing health care through UI Hospitals and Clinics., and haven't been as pleased with care here. Dr. Hensley is the exception. She is thorough, patient and knowledable. Office staff is great as well.
    — Apr 04, 2019
    About Dr. Cynthia Hensley, MD

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cynthia Hensley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hensley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hensley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hensley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hensley works at CYNTHIA D HENSLEY MD PA in Bonita Springs, FL. View the full address on Dr. Hensley’s profile.

    Dr. Hensley has seen patients for Excision of Skin Lesion, Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hensley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Hensley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hensley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hensley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hensley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

