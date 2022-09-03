Dr. Cynthia Harris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cynthia Harris, MD
Dr. Cynthia Harris, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital and Piedmont Augusta.
Urology of Virginia Pllc12902 Usf Magnolia Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 745-4673
Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Atlanta600 Celebrate Life Pkwy, Newnan, GA 30265 Directions (877) 387-4394Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital
- Piedmont Augusta
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
I started seeing Dr. Harris in 2016. She took me on as a patient with IPMNs, which are pancreas cysts in the side branches of the pancreas duct. She’s always been exceptionally kind and professional. I moved to Florida from up North and was afraid that I wouldn’t be able to find a GI doctor experienced with procedures involving the pancreas. Dr. Harris has been able to put my mind at ease because she doesn’t treat people like a guinea pig. She explained everything to me about my illness and is always good at listening. If I elect not to undergo a procedure I’ll explain to her past problems I’ve had and she then advises me on the best options. When needed she will refer to a different specialist especially if something is outside her field of expertise. I personally and highly recommend her. She’s an EXCELLENT GI physician.
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1407808207
Education & Certifications
- H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center
- University Miami
- Greenville Meml Hospital
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
Dr. Harris has seen patients for Pancreatitis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
