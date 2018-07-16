Overview

Dr. Cynthia Halcin, MD is a Dermatologist in Rockledge, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rockledge Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Halcin works at Dermatology Inst Of Brevarard in Rockledge, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Lipomas, Cellulitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.