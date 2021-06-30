See All Podiatrists in Valparaiso, IN
Dr. Cynthia Grundy, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (30)
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Cynthia Grundy, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Valparaiso, IN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Dr William M Scholl and is affiliated with Northwest Health- Porter and St. Mary Medical Center.

Dr. Grundy works at South Shore Foot and Ankle in Valparaiso, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    South Shore Foot and Ankle
    951 Transport Dr Ste 4, Valparaiso, IN 46383
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwest Health- Porter
  • St. Mary Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ulcers Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
High Arch Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
Limb Length Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Ruptured Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Suture Soft Tissue Wound Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Toe Injuries Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Self Pay
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 30, 2021
    Dr. Grundy is very pleasant. She has a wonderful bedside manner. She seems to really know her stuff and she explains everything so you can understand. She thorough. I would highly recommend her.
    About Dr. Cynthia Grundy, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508865098
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Saint Mary Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Dr William M Scholl
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Minnesota
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Grundy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Grundy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Grundy works at South Shore Foot and Ankle in Valparaiso, IN. View the full address on Dr. Grundy’s profile.

    Dr. Grundy has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grundy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Grundy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grundy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grundy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grundy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

