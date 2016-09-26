Dr. Cynthia Griech-McCleery, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Griech-McCleery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cynthia Griech-McCleery, MD
Dr. Cynthia Griech-McCleery, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mount Laurel, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Cooper Digestive Health Institute at Mount Laurel501 Fellowship Rd Ste 101, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have been a nurse for 40 years and have worked in Gastroenterology at a different institution for 20 of those years. I was referred to Dr. McCleery by a dear friend in New Jersey because that's where I live. Dr. McCleery has been my gastroenterologist for 17 years and She is an extremely wonderful physician. Dr. McCleery puts you at ease when you speak with her. She is a thorough endoscopist, who is also very kind and caring. Dr. McCleery has an excellent bedside manner.
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1952401630
- Cooper Hosp/univ Med Center
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Cooper University Hospital
Dr. Griech-McCleery has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Griech-McCleery accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Griech-McCleery using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Griech-McCleery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Griech-McCleery has seen patients for Hernia, Gastritis and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Griech-McCleery on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Griech-McCleery. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Griech-McCleery.
