Dr. Cynthia Gries, MD
Overview
Dr. Cynthia Gries, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Gries works at
Locations
AdventHealth Transplant Institute2415 N Orange Ave Ste 700, Orlando, FL 32804 Directions (407) 303-2474
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
This doctor was amazing!! She was thorough and thoughtful and took so much time understanding my problems. She made some solid recommendations.
About Dr. Cynthia Gries, MD
- Transplant Surgery
- English
- 1417904210
Education & Certifications
- University of Washington Hospital Center/Pulmonary and Critical Care, Seattle, WA
- Johns Hopkins University Affiliated Hospitals
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gries accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Gries has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
