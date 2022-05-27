Overview

Dr. Cynthia Graves, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Graves works at WVU Medicine in Morgantown, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Ventral Hernia, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.