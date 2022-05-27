Dr. Cynthia Graves, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Graves is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cynthia Graves, MD
Dr. Cynthia Graves, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY.
West Virginia University Hospitals1 Medical Center Dr, Morgantown, WV 26506 Directions (304) 598-4890
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Professional, knowledgeable, compassionate As a retired nurse I have heard many compliments about this doctor. That is why I put my life in her hands. Thank you for employing such an outstanding professional, RRL
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1184710808
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
Dr. Graves accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Graves has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Graves has seen patients for Ventral Hernia, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Graves on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Graves. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graves.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Graves, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Graves appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.