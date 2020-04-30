Dr. Cynthia Golomb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Golomb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cynthia Golomb, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cynthia Golomb, MD is a Dermatologist in Hallandale Beach, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Dermatology Boutique100 N Federal Hwy Ste 202, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009 Directions (855) 465-6621
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Golomb has been my dermatologist for many years. she is very attentive, kind, and very skilled.
About Dr. Cynthia Golomb, MD
- Dermatology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1619900388
Education & Certifications
- Roger William Hosp/Boston U
- University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University of Colorado
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
- Dermatology, Dermatopathology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
