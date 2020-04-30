Overview

Dr. Cynthia Golomb, MD is a Dermatologist in Hallandale Beach, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Golomb works at Dermatology Boutique in Hallandale Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.