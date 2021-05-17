Overview

Dr. Cynthia Goldsmith-Fletcher, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Anniston, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Goldsmith-Fletcher works at Anniston Ob/Gyn Associates PC in Anniston, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Perimenopause, Symptomatic Menopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.