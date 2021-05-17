Dr. Cynthia Goldsmith-Fletcher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldsmith-Fletcher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cynthia Goldsmith-Fletcher, MD
Overview
Dr. Cynthia Goldsmith-Fletcher, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Anniston, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Goldsmith-Fletcher works at
Locations
-
1
Anniston Obgyn Associates PC901 Leighton Ave Ste 501, Anniston, AL 36207 Directions (256) 237-6755
Hospital Affiliations
- Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goldsmith-Fletcher?
I couldn't be more pleased with the care I receive from Dr. Fletcher!
About Dr. Cynthia Goldsmith-Fletcher, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1124070941
Education & Certifications
- MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldsmith-Fletcher has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldsmith-Fletcher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldsmith-Fletcher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldsmith-Fletcher works at
Dr. Goldsmith-Fletcher has seen patients for Perimenopause, Symptomatic Menopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldsmith-Fletcher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldsmith-Fletcher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldsmith-Fletcher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldsmith-Fletcher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldsmith-Fletcher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.