Dr. Cynthia Genovese, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cynthia Genovese, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Medford, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Universita Degli Studi Di Bologna, Facolta De Medicina E Chirurgia and is affiliated with Virtua Mount Holly Hospital.
Locations
Genovese Primary Care639 Stokes Rd Ste 102, Medford, NJ 08055 Directions (609) 245-0416Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Virtua Mount Holly Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr. Genovese for almost 10 years. I had followed her through 2 moves near where I lived and now in Medford. It takes us an hour to get there and another hour back. I don't care about the drive. Dr. Genovese is the only Dr., that knows me and cares about her patience. The Dr's where I live put me through so much of go here, go there, for this text or that test. I always bring everything I have to so Dr. Genovese could review what I bring her. She goes over my papers and explains everything to me.She is 100% honest, caring and is there when I need her. In addition my boyfriend goes to Dr., Genovese. She is 100% knowledgeable, caring and just an A++++ Dr., all the way. Medford is where she is and will remain there in her private patience and I wouldn't change Dr. Genovese for any Dr., ever. She is the best of the best!
About Dr. Cynthia Genovese, MD
- Family Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1902034242
Education & Certifications
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Bryn Mawr Hosp
- Universita Degli Studi Di Bologna, Facolta De Medicina E Chirurgia
- New York University
- Family Practice
