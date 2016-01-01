Overview

Dr. Cynthia Gannon, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana U School Of Medicine.



Dr. Gannon works at Oak Street Health Fort Wayne in Fort Wayne, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.