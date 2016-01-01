Overview

Dr. Cynthia Gaerke, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Marietta, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Selby General Hospital and Marietta Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Gaerke works at Marietta Memorial Hosp Srgy in Marietta, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

