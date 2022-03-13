Dr. Cynthia Fok, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fok is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cynthia Fok, MD
Dr. Cynthia Fok, MD is an Urology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Urology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital, M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital and M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank.
University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital420 Delaware St SE, Minneapolis, MN 55455 Directions (612) 625-6401
M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital201 E Nicollet Blvd, Burnsville, MN 55337 Directions (952) 892-2080
U of M Health Clinics and Surgery Center909 Fulton St SE, Minneapolis, MN 55455 Directions (612) 625-6401Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pmFriday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Urologic Physicians PA6363 France Ave S Ste 500, Minneapolis, MN 55435 Directions (952) 920-7660
- M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital
- M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital
- M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank
How was your appointment with Dr. Fok?
Dr Fok helped me through a very difficult situation. I appreciated her no-nonsense yet friendly bedside manner. After trying non-surgical procedures to correct my complicated issue, she ultimately performed a laparoscopic surgery that was successful. I highly recommend Dr Fok to anyone in search of a skilled urologist.
- Urology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
Dr. Fok has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Painful Urination (Dysuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fok on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
