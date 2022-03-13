See All Urologists in Minneapolis, MN
Dr. Cynthia Fok, MD

Urology
2.8 (4)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Cynthia Fok, MD is an Urology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Urology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital, M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital and M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank.

Dr. Fok works at University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital in Minneapolis, MN with other offices in Burnsville, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Painful Urination (Dysuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital
    420 Delaware St SE, Minneapolis, MN 55455 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (612) 625-6401
  2. 2
    M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital
    201 E Nicollet Blvd, Burnsville, MN 55337 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 892-2080
  3. 3
    U of M Health Clinics and Surgery Center
    909 Fulton St SE, Minneapolis, MN 55455 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (612) 625-6401
    Monday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Friday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Urologic Physicians PA
    6363 France Ave S Ste 500, Minneapolis, MN 55435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 920-7660

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital
  • M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital
  • M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Urinary Incontinence
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Urinary Incontinence
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)

Treatment frequency



Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 13, 2022
    Dr Fok helped me through a very difficult situation. I appreciated her no-nonsense yet friendly bedside manner. After trying non-surgical procedures to correct my complicated issue, she ultimately performed a laparoscopic surgery that was successful. I highly recommend Dr Fok to anyone in search of a skilled urologist.
    — Mar 13, 2022
    About Dr. Cynthia Fok, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730341231
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cynthia Fok, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fok is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fok has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fok has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fok has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Painful Urination (Dysuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fok on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Fok. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fok.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fok, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fok appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

