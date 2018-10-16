Overview

Dr. Cynthia Fisher, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Oshkosh, WI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine & Surgery|Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine &amp; Surgery and is affiliated with Thedacare Medical Center Berlin.



Dr. Fisher works at ThedaCare Physicians Oshkosh in Oshkosh, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.