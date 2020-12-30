See All Podiatrists in University Place, WA
Dr. Cynthia Fenberg, DPM Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Cynthia Fenberg, DPM

Podiatry
3 (8)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Cynthia Fenberg, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in University Place, WA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Fenberg works at Ankle & Foot Clinic in University Place, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of St. Joseph Medical Center
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Mark Nellermoe, DPM
Dr. Mark Nellermoe, DPM
8 (13)
View Profile
Dr. James McAlexander, DPM
Dr. James McAlexander, DPM
8 (32)
View Profile
Dr. Gene Knutson, DPM
Dr. Gene Knutson, DPM
8 (10)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of St. Joseph Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cynthia Fenberg
    4230 Bridgeport Way W Ste A, University Place, WA 98466 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 474-4353

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(3)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Fenberg?

Dec 30, 2020
Dr. Fenberg is a fantastic doctor. She is so caring to her patients and has really helped me manage my foot pain over the years. I would highly recommend her.
Julie S. — Dec 30, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Cynthia Fenberg, DPM
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Cynthia Fenberg, DPM?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Fenberg to family and friends

Dr. Fenberg's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Fenberg

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Cynthia Fenberg, DPM.

About Dr. Cynthia Fenberg, DPM

Specialties
  • Podiatry
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 42 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1215151220
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Cynthia Fenberg, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Fenberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Fenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Fenberg works at Ankle & Foot Clinic in University Place, WA. View the full address on Dr. Fenberg’s profile.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Fenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fenberg.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Cynthia Fenberg, DPM?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.