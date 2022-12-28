See All Urologists in Meridian, ID
Dr. Cynthia Fairfax, MD

Urology
4.5 (29)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Cynthia Fairfax, MD is an Urology Specialist in Meridian, ID. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with West Valley Medical Center, Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, St. Luke's Boise Medical Center and Steele Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Fairfax works at Idaho Urologic Institute in Meridian, ID with other offices in Boise, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Incontinence and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Idaho Urologic Institute - Meridian
    2855 E Magic View Dr, Meridian, ID 83642 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 448-7388
  2. 2
    Idaho Urologic Institute - Meridian
    222 N 2nd St Ste 115, Boise, ID 83702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 448-7390
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • West Valley Medical Center
  • Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
  • St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
  • Steele Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Urinary Incontinence
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Urinary Incontinence
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)

Treatment frequency



Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Repair Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Electronic Shock Wave Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Green Light Photovaporization of the Prostate (PVP) Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Repair Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed Chevron Icon
Kidney Tumor Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Male Epispadias Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Pediatric Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Pediatric Urology Disorders Chevron Icon
Pelvic Organ Prolapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Procedures Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ultrasound-Guided Biopsy Chevron Icon
Ureteral Reimplantation Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Surgery Chevron Icon
Urinary Outflow Obstruction Chevron Icon
Urinary Retention Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Urological Surgery Chevron Icon
Urostomy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Urostomy
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy Chevron Icon
Vasectomy Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 28, 2022
    I love Dr Fairfax. I initially requested a different doctor but I couldn't align my schedule so I saw Dr Fairfax and am so glad I did! She is extremely knowledgeable, is a great listener, and explains everything in a way that I can understand it. You can tell she enjoys her job and cares about her patients. Each time I have gone in to see her (maybe once a year), she knows who I am and asks about the details of my personal life, that I had previously shared with her. She never rushes my appointments and ensures my questions are answered before she leaves the room. I had a procedure done and was very nervous. She deliberately adjusted her approach with me to show me she cared and put me at ease. During the procedure she explained everything, answered all of my questions, and asked how I was doing several times. I highly recommend her if you are looking for a great urologist in the Boise area.
    Elizabeth D — Dec 28, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Cynthia Fairfax, MD
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Cynthia Fairfax, MD.

    About Dr. Cynthia Fairfax, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1417906330
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Oreg/Hlth Scis University Portland
    Residency
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cynthia Fairfax, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fairfax is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fairfax has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fairfax has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fairfax has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Incontinence and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fairfax on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Fairfax. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fairfax.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fairfax, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fairfax appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

