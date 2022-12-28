Dr. Cynthia Fairfax, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fairfax is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cynthia Fairfax, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Cynthia Fairfax, MD is an Urology Specialist in Meridian, ID. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with West Valley Medical Center, Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, St. Luke's Boise Medical Center and Steele Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Fairfax works at
Idaho Urologic Institute - Meridian2855 E Magic View Dr, Meridian, ID 83642 Directions (208) 448-7388
Idaho Urologic Institute - Meridian222 N 2nd St Ste 115, Boise, ID 83702 Directions (208) 448-7390Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- West Valley Medical Center
- Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
- Steele Memorial Medical Center
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I love Dr Fairfax. I initially requested a different doctor but I couldn't align my schedule so I saw Dr Fairfax and am so glad I did! She is extremely knowledgeable, is a great listener, and explains everything in a way that I can understand it. You can tell she enjoys her job and cares about her patients. Each time I have gone in to see her (maybe once a year), she knows who I am and asks about the details of my personal life, that I had previously shared with her. She never rushes my appointments and ensures my questions are answered before she leaves the room. I had a procedure done and was very nervous. She deliberately adjusted her approach with me to show me she cared and put me at ease. During the procedure she explained everything, answered all of my questions, and asked how I was doing several times. I highly recommend her if you are looking for a great urologist in the Boise area.
About Dr. Cynthia Fairfax, MD
- Urology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1417906330
Education & Certifications
- University Oreg/Hlth Scis University Portland
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine
Dr. Fairfax has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Incontinence and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fairfax on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
