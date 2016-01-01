Overview

Dr. Cynthia Dumler, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Vancouver, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy and Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center.



Dr. Dumler works at Legacy Medical Group-Salmon Creek Internal Medicine in Vancouver, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.