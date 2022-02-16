Dr. Cynthia Dreyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dreyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cynthia Dreyer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cynthia Dreyer, MD is a Dermatologist in Eugene, OR. They specialize in Dermatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Dreyer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pacific Plastic Surgery743 Country Club Rd, Eugene, OR 97401 Directions (541) 683-0878
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dreyer?
She listens to concerns & is very thorough. She is very friendly, which makes it easy to open up.
About Dr. Cynthia Dreyer, MD
- Dermatology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1407038342
Education & Certifications
- IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dreyer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dreyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dreyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dreyer works at
Dr. Dreyer has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dreyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Dreyer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dreyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dreyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dreyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.