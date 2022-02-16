Overview

Dr. Cynthia Dreyer, MD is a Dermatologist in Eugene, OR. They specialize in Dermatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Dreyer works at Pacific Plastic Surgery in Eugene, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.