Overview

Dr. Cynthia Dilauro, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cuyahoga Falls, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital, Akron General Medical Center, ProMedica Toledo Hospital, University Hospitals Portage Medical Center and Western Reserve Hospital.



Dr. Dilauro works at Akron General Express Care in Cuyahoga Falls, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.