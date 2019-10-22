Dr. Cynthia Dickerson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dickerson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cynthia Dickerson, DO
Dr. Cynthia Dickerson, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Wheat Ridge, CO.
Blue Sky Neurology at Lutheran Medical Center3455 Lutheran Pkwy Ste 280, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033 Directions (303) 781-4485
Dr. Dickerson helped me after an accident / head injury. She was very professional and had great bedside manors. She went above and beyond with paperwork and assistance with my insurance. She even spent the time doing what her front staff would normally do, but took charge in order to assure things were expedited.
- Neurology
- English
- 1598252991
