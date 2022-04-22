Dr. Cynthia Correa-Cedeno, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Correa-Cedeno is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cynthia Correa-Cedeno, DPM
Overview
Dr. Cynthia Correa-Cedeno, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital and Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital.
Locations
Total Foot Care Podiatry and Wound Clinic8613 Old Kings Rd S Ste 301, Jacksonville, FL 32217 Directions (904) 605-2669
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Cedeno and her staff were very knowledgeable and kind. Answered all my questions and explained to me how to take better care of my feet. The best Dr. I have ever seen.
About Dr. Cynthia Correa-Cedeno, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1023461480
Education & Certifications
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Correa-Cedeno has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Correa-Cedeno accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Correa-Cedeno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Correa-Cedeno speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Correa-Cedeno. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Correa-Cedeno.
