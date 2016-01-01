Overview

Dr. Cynthia Clark, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from MAYO CLINIC.



Dr. Clark works at Google Wellness Center in Mountain View, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.