Overview

Dr. Cynthia Chua, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Blue Ash, OH. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Duke U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Christ Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital, The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health and UC Health West Chester Hospital.



Dr. Chua works at Oncology Hematology Care in Blue Ash, OH with other offices in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Secondary Malignancies and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.