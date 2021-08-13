Dr. Cynthia Chrosniak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chrosniak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cynthia Chrosniak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cynthia Chrosniak, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Olney, MD. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Medstar Montgomery Medical Center.
Dr. Chrosniak works at
Locations
Chrosniak Schwartzbauer & Mehta MD PA18111 Prince Philip Dr Ste 224, Olney, MD 20832 Directions (301) 598-8600
Medstar Montgomery Medical Center18101 Prince Philip Dr, Olney, MD 20832 Directions (301) 774-8882Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- 3 3801 International Dr Ste 206, Silver Spring, MD 20906 Directions (301) 774-0074
Hospital Affiliations
- Medstar Montgomery Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chrosniak saw me promptly after being directed to her by another physician. She was well prepared when I arrived, performed a through examination, patiently explained her diagnosis in detail, answered all questions and gave clear recommendations for the next steps for treatment. She is also just a super nice person. For Dr. Chrosnick, 10-stars!! Tips: Don't be put off by the receptionist's attitude because the doctor's attitude is completely opposite that of the receptionist. The receptionist is consistently rude and nasty. Unable to give total rating of 5-stars because of receptionist. The practice's web site currently says they do televisits, which is incorrect. Also, their web site says "You can pre-register and find online practice interaction tools on the patient portal." In reality, the portal is only for existing patients and cannot be used to pre-register. New patients can, however, print out registration paperwork and complete it in advance of their visit.
About Dr. Cynthia Chrosniak, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1346247616
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chrosniak has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chrosniak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chrosniak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chrosniak works at
Dr. Chrosniak has seen patients for Deafness, Conductive Hearing Loss and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chrosniak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chrosniak speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Chrosniak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chrosniak.
