Dr. Cynthia Chao, DO
Overview
Dr. Cynthia Chao, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Los Alamitos Medical Center and St. Mary Medical Center.
Locations
Chao Cynthia W DO1703 Termino Ave Ste 203, Long Beach, CA 90804 Directions (562) 961-3137Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday11:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 3:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Los Alamitos Medical Center
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- Humana
- LACare
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I don't have much negative to say about Dr Chao. But the office is terrible. They schedule multiple people at the same time and make you wait for over an hour. Also, they don't answer the calls and their voice mail is full.
About Dr. Cynthia Chao, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1720077274
Education & Certifications
- St Francis Medical Center
- Kern Medical Center
- Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences
