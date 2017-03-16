Overview

Dr. Cynthia Chabay, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ohio and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Chabay works at Dr. Cynthia Chabay in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.