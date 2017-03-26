Dr. Cynthia Cesaire, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cesaire is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cynthia Cesaire, MD
Overview
Dr. Cynthia Cesaire, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Halethorpe, MD. They graduated from Hahnemann University.
Dr. Cesaire works at
Locations
1
Kaiser Permanente South Baltimore County Medical Center1701 Twin Springs Rd, Halethorpe, MD 21227 Directions (410) 737-5000
2
Saint Agnes Medical Group Obgyn4 E Rolling Cross Rd Ste 110, Baltimore, MD 21228 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cesaire doesn't make you feel like just another patient. She takes the time to answer your questions and hears your concerns. She has even called personally to follow up on lab results. Staff is courteous.
About Dr. Cynthia Cesaire, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1427017839
Education & Certifications
- Umdnj New Jersey Med School
- Hahnemann University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cesaire has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cesaire accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cesaire has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cesaire works at
Dr. Cesaire has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cesaire on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Cesaire. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cesaire.
