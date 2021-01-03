Dr. Cynthia Cathcart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cathcart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cynthia Cathcart, MD
Dr. Cynthia Cathcart, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Durango, CO. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Mercy Regional Medical Center, Pagosa Springs Medical Center and Southwest Memorial Hospital.
Mercy Family Medicine1 Mercado St Ste 100, Durango, CO 81301 Directions (970) 385-7977
Mercy Regional Medical Center1010 Three Springs Blvd, Durango, CO 81301 Directions (970) 247-4311
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Regional Medical Center
- Pagosa Springs Medical Center
- Southwest Memorial Hospital
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
My wife was superbly treated by Dr. Cathcart for several years. She was generous with her time and her explanation of the terrible situation. I would recommend her highly.
- Medical Oncology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Dr. Cathcart has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Osteosarcoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cathcart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
