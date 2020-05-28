Dr. Cynthia Carter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cynthia Carter, MD
Overview
Dr. Cynthia Carter, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Watertown, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago.
Dr. Carter works at
Locations
Square Psychiatry LLC124 Watertown St Ste 2D, Watertown, MA 02472 Directions (617) 916-5069
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
In my experience, she was insightful, intelligent, patient, and professional. She seemed to be well respected among her patients.
About Dr. Cynthia Carter, MD
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English, Haitian Creole
- 1871695072
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve Oh
- Yale University
- St Raphael's Hospital Ct
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Psychiatry
Dr. Carter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carter speaks Haitian Creole.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Carter. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carter.
