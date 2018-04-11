Dr. Cynthia Bruns, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bruns is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cynthia Bruns, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Cynthia Bruns, DO is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF NEW ENGLAND COLLOF OSTEO MED.
Crossroads Counseling and Psychiatric Center9717 E 42nd St Ste 201, Tulsa, OK 74146 Directions (918) 270-4100Tuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Capes Inc.2840 E 51st St, Tulsa, OK 74105 Directions (918) 747-8282
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- HealthChoice
- Medicaid of Oklahoma
Ratings & Reviews
My visits are great. Everyone at CAPES is so friendly. Both Dr Bruns and her nurse, Stephanie, are on time and really care about my wellbeing. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Cynthia Bruns, DO
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1275639197
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- Med Coll of Georgia
- UNIV OF NEW ENGLAND COLLOF OSTEO MED
- St Louis University
Dr. Bruns has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bruns accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bruns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bruns works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bruns. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bruns.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bruns, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bruns appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.