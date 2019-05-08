Dr. Cynthia Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cynthia Brown, MD
Overview
Dr. Cynthia Brown, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Medical West Main Campus.
Dr. Brown works at
Locations
-
1
Sparks & Favor PC2006 Brookwood Medical Ctr Dr Ste 700, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions (205) 397-1286
-
2
Bessemer Carraway Medical Center985 9th Ave SW, Bessemer, AL 35022 Directions (205) 481-7750
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical West Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VIVA Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing doctor. Never had a physician be as attentive and caring before.
About Dr. Cynthia Brown, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1841382322
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins Hosp
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Tulane University of Louisiana
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Brown works at
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Perimenopause and Symptomatic Menopause, and more.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6.
