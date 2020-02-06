Overview

Dr. Cynthia Boxrud, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Boxrud works at The Becker Group in Encino, CA with other offices in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.