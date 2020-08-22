Overview

Dr. Cynthia Bindner, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Murrells Inlet, SC. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center, Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.



Dr. Bindner works at Carolina OB/GYN in Murrells Inlet, SC with other offices in Myrtle Beach, SC and Georgetown, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer, Osteoporosis and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.