Overview

Dr. Cynthia Bergmann, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center and Fresno Surgical Hospital.



Dr. Bergmann works at Canterbury Women's Healthcare in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

