See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Fresno, CA
Dr. Cynthia Bergmann, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Cynthia Bergmann, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
2.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Cynthia Bergmann, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center and Fresno Surgical Hospital.

Dr. Bergmann works at Canterbury Women's Healthcare in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Canterbury Women's Health Care
    6167 N Fresno St Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 322-2255

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Symptomatic Menopause
Perimenopause
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Symptomatic Menopause
Perimenopause
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

2.7
Average provider rating
Based on 23 ratings
Patient Ratings (23)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(13)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Bergmann?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Cynthia Bergmann, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Cynthia Bergmann, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bergmann to family and friends

Dr. Bergmann's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Bergmann

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Cynthia Bergmann, MD.

About Dr. Cynthia Bergmann, MD

Specialties
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 43 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1992899090
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Kaiser Permanente Oakland Medical Center|Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
Residency
Internship
  • University Of Minnesota
Internship
Medical Education
  • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • Saint Agnes Medical Center
  • Fresno Surgical Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Cynthia Bergmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bergmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Bergmann has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Bergmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bergmann works at Canterbury Women's Healthcare in Fresno, CA. View the full address on Dr. Bergmann’s profile.

23 patients have reviewed Dr. Bergmann. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bergmann.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bergmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bergmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.