Dr. Cynthia Beauchamp, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cynthia Beauchamp, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Childrens Medical Center Of Dallas.
They frequently treat conditions like Diplopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 7150 Greenville Ave Ste 305, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (817) 329-5433
Hospital Affiliations
- Childrens Medical Center Of Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Beauchamp has seen our daughter for a couple years and we always have a great experience with her and her staff. We highly recommended her and drive 3 and 1/2 hours to see her, if that tells you how much we appreciate her care.
About Dr. Cynthia Beauchamp, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
