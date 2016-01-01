Dr. Barnes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cynthia Barnes, MD
Dr. Cynthia Barnes, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY.
- 1 352 7th Ave Rm 1109, New York, NY 10001 Directions (212) 563-1112
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 53 years of experience
- English
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY
- Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Barnes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barnes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Barnes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barnes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barnes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barnes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.