Overview

Dr. Cynthia Alessio, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Feasterville Trevose, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Alessio works at Women's Health Care Group in Feasterville Trevose, PA with other offices in Huntingdon Valley, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

