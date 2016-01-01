Dr. Cynthia Alessio, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alessio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cynthia Alessio, DO
Overview
Dr. Cynthia Alessio, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Feasterville Trevose, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Alessio works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Women's Health Care Group1045 Bustleton Pike, Feasterville Trevose, PA 19053 Directions
-
2
Women's Health Care Group2301 Huntingdon Pike, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alessio?
About Dr. Cynthia Alessio, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1922457589
Education & Certifications
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alessio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alessio works at
Dr. Alessio has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alessio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alessio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alessio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.