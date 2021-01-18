Dr. Cynthia Africk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Africk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cynthia Africk, MD
Overview
Dr. Cynthia Africk, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Pinehurst, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Loyola University Chicago School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital.
Dr. Africk works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital10 AVIEMORE DR, Pinehurst, NC 28374 Directions (910) 715-8700
Hospital Affiliations
- Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
- Butler Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Flora Midwest (PPOM)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Health Span
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- Mt. Carmel
- Nationwide
- Ohio Health Choice
- PHCS
- Ryan White
- Superior Dental Care
- Tricare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Africk?
Simply the greatest surgery I have every had!
About Dr. Cynthia Africk, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1841210515
Education & Certifications
- American College Of Surgeons
- University Of Illinois
- Cedars Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, Ca
- Loyola University Chicago School Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Africk has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Africk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Africk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Africk works at
Dr. Africk has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Africk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Africk. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Africk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Africk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Africk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.