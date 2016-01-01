Overview

Dr. Cynthia Abraham, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Abraham works at Dubin Breast Center in New York, NY with other offices in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.