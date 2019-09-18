See All Dermatologists in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Cynthia Abbott, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (533)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Cynthia Abbott, MD is a Dermatologist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.

Dr. Abbott works at Dermatology Affiliates - Midtown in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis and Seborrheic Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Midtown Location
    1109 W PEACHTREE ST NE, Atlanta, GA 30309 (404) 816-7900
    Midtown
    691 14th St NW Ste E, Atlanta, GA 30318 (706) 353-8220
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories:

Very High Frequency
High Frequency
Normal Frequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't have enough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourage you to contact the provider with questions about their experience.

Dermatitis
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Contact Dermatitis

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acne Keloid Chevron Icon
Acneiform Eruption Chevron Icon
Actinic Cheilitis Chevron Icon
Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Anal Warts Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atypical Mole Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bacterial Infections Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinomas With Milia and Coarse, Sparse Hair Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Skin Lesions Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blistering Diseases Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulite Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chemical Burn Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Cradle Cap Chevron Icon
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cyst
Dandruff Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dandruff
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dermal Melanoma Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermoid Cyst Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Vaginal Lesion Chevron Icon
Diaper Rash Chevron Icon
Discoid Lupus Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
External Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Eczema Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Conditions Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hand Eczema Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
HIV-Associated Skin Conditions Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Insect Bites and Stings Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Keratosis Chevron Icon
Keratosis Pilaris Chevron Icon
Laser Nail Treatment Chevron Icon
Lesion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lesion
Lice Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipodystrophy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Measles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Measles
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Mole Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mole
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nail Care Chevron Icon
Nail Diseases Chevron Icon
Nail Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pigmentation Disorders Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Pubic Lice (Crabs) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Ringworm of the Beard Chevron Icon
Roseola Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Roseola
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Scars Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Dimpling Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Smartlipo Triplex® Laser Liposuction Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stretch Marks Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Sweaty Palms Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Thinning of Skin Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Tumidus Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 533 ratings
    Patient Ratings (533)
    5 Star
    (411)
    4 Star
    (52)
    3 Star
    (23)
    2 Star
    (14)
    1 Star
    (33)
    Sep 18, 2019
    Dr. Abbott was great! She is very friendly and quick. I would definitely recommend going to see her.
    Iwona Petelska — Sep 18, 2019
    About Dr. Cynthia Abbott, MD

    Specialties
    Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1902898315
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    Ohio State University
    Residency
    Internship
    Kosair Children's Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky
    Internship
    Medical Education
    University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    KENTUCKY WESLEYAN COLLEGE
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cynthia Abbott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abbott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abbott has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abbott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abbott works at Dermatology Affiliates - Midtown in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Abbott’s profile.

    Dr. Abbott has seen patients for Dermatitis and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abbott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    533 patients have reviewed Dr. Abbott. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abbott.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abbott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abbott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

