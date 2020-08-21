See All Dermatologists in Naples, FL
Dr. Cyndi Yag-Howard

Dermatology
4.5 (42)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Cyndi Yag-Howard is a Dermatologist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med.

Dr. Yag-Howard works at Yag-Howard Cosmetic Dermatology in Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Actinic Keratosis, Folliculitis and Herpes Simplex Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Yag-Howard Cosmetic Dermatology
    1000 Goodlette-Frank Rd N Ste 100, Naples, FL 34102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 529-3376
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Pigmentation Disorders Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 21, 2020
    Dr.Cyndi is a very competent and thorough physician she removed cancer from my face and has kept me cancer free .
    — Aug 21, 2020
    About Dr. Cyndi Yag-Howard

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1396824637
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • U South Fla Coll Med
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • Duke University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cyndi Yag-Howard is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yag-Howard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yag-Howard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yag-Howard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yag-Howard works at Yag-Howard Cosmetic Dermatology in Naples, FL. View the full address on Dr. Yag-Howard’s profile.

    Dr. Yag-Howard has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Folliculitis and Herpes Simplex Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yag-Howard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Yag-Howard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yag-Howard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yag-Howard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yag-Howard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

