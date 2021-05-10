Dr. Tran has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cyndi Tran, DO
Overview
Dr. Cyndi Tran, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center, MountainView Hospital, North Vista Hospital, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.
Locations
Desert Neurology2020 Wellness Way Ste 202, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center
- MountainView Hospital
- North Vista Hospital
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Great. My email won’t get accepted at this time. Thanks for telling me about what was happening to me in a way I could understand
About Dr. Cyndi Tran, DO
- Neurology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1235424979
Education & Certifications
- TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Neurology
