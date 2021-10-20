Dr. Cyndi Sosnowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sosnowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cyndi Sosnowski, MD
Overview
Dr. Cyndi Sosnowski, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rush Copley Medical Center.
Dr. Sosnowski works at
Locations
-
1
Rush University Medical Center1653 W Congress Pkwy Rm 203, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-8928
-
2
Champaign Dental Group2000 Ogden Ave Ste 400, Aurora, IL 60504 Directions (312) 942-6800
-
3
Rush-copley Medical Group2040 Ogden Ave Ste 303, Aurora, IL 60504 Directions (312) 942-3034
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush Copley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sosnowski?
Dr. Cyndi is the BEST. I've never experienced another doctor (myself, or for my children) that are as wonderful as she is. The very best!
About Dr. Cyndi Sosnowski, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- English
- 1598059438
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Pediatric Cardiology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sosnowski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sosnowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sosnowski works at
Dr. Sosnowski has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sosnowski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sosnowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sosnowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.