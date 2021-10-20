See All Pediatric Cardiologists in Chicago, IL
Pediatric Cardiology
Overview

Dr. Cyndi Sosnowski, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rush Copley Medical Center.

Dr. Sosnowski works at Practice in Chicago, IL with other offices in Aurora, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Rush University Medical Center
    1653 W Congress Pkwy Rm 203, Chicago, IL 60612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 942-8928
  2. 2
    Champaign Dental Group
    2000 Ogden Ave Ste 400, Aurora, IL 60504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 942-6800
  3. 3
    Rush-copley Medical Group
    2040 Ogden Ave Ste 303, Aurora, IL 60504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 942-3034

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rush Copley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain
Administrative Physical
Anemia
Abdominal Pain
Administrative Physical
Anemia

Treatment frequency



Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 20, 2021
    Dr. Cyndi is the BEST. I've never experienced another doctor (myself, or for my children) that are as wonderful as she is. The very best!
    — Oct 20, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Cyndi Sosnowski, MD
    About Dr. Cyndi Sosnowski, MD

    • Pediatric Cardiology
    • English
    • 1598059438
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    • Pediatric Cardiology and Pediatrics
