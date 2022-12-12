See All Psychiatrists in Cincinnati, OH
Dr. Cyma Khalily, MD

Psychiatry
3 (34)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Cyma Khalily, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They completed their residency with Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center

Dr. Khalily works at Cyma Khallily M.D in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cyma Khalily, MD
    8624 Winton Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45231 (513) 522-2120

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
ADHD and-or ADD
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
ADHD and-or ADD
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Dec 12, 2022
    My visit went so good. Dr. Khalily really listens to you and has the best feedback. She makes you feel so at home. Also a perfect cocktail of medicine.
    jason — Dec 12, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Cyma Khalily, MD
    About Dr. Cyma Khalily, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851308597
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cyma Khalily, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khalily is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khalily has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khalily has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khalily works at Cyma Khallily M.D in Cincinnati, OH. View the full address on Dr. Khalily’s profile.

    Dr. Khalily has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khalily on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Khalily. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khalily.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khalily, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khalily appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

