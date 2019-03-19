Dr. Soden Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cylburn Soden Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Cylburn Soden Jr, MD is a Dermatologist in Laurel, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Soden Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cylburn E Soden M.d.p.a13920 BALTIMORE AVE, Laurel, MD 20707 Directions (301) 776-1094
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Soden Jr?
Wonderful experience with Dr. Soden Jr. he solved my problem in a couple of visits and sent me to a pharmacy who used coupons to allow me to get medication at a fraction of what even my insurance would have charged me.
About Dr. Cylburn Soden Jr, MD
- Dermatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1891976908
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Soden Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Soden Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Soden Jr works at
Dr. Soden Jr has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Acne and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Soden Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Soden Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soden Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soden Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soden Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.