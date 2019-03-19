See All Dermatologists in Laurel, MD
Dr. Cylburn Soden Jr, MD

Dermatology
4 (12)
Call for new patient details
18 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Cylburn Soden Jr, MD is a Dermatologist in Laurel, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Soden Jr works at Cylburn E Soden MD in Laurel, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Acne and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Cylburn E Soden M.d.p.a
    13920 BALTIMORE AVE, Laurel, MD 20707 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 776-1094

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Cylburn Soden Jr, MD

    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Soden Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Soden Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Soden Jr works at Cylburn E Soden MD in Laurel, MD. View the full address on Dr. Soden Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Soden Jr has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Acne and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Soden Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Soden Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soden Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soden Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soden Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.