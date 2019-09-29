Dr. Cydney Fenton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fenton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cydney Fenton, MD
Overview
Dr. Cydney Fenton, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH.

Locations
Providence Medical Group Pediatric Subsp3340 Providence Dr Ste A351, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 212-4824
Independence Park Medical Svc9500 Independence Dr Ste 900, Anchorage, AK 99507 Directions (907) 522-1341
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Fenton is amazing! My daughter had a thyroidectomy and it’s an unknown world to my family and Dr Fenton and her staff have helped us tremendously by answering the never ending questions I have about my daughters medication.
About Dr. Cydney Fenton, MD
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fenton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fenton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fenton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Fenton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fenton.
